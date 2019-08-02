Indore: 5 big fish of city with a bogus turnover of Rs 281cr in SGST net

Indore: The state-wide crack down on SGST evaders has reached the doorstep of five traders in the city. These firms carried out bogus transaction of whopping Rs 281 crore. The total amount of GST evasion is yet to be ascertained but sources claim that it would run into several crore.

Not ruling out arrests in near future, sources said that each firm's tax evasion could be above Rs 5 crore. The state-wide action that began on Monday concluded on Wednesday. In Indore the action concluded late in the night.

SGST director NS Maravi said, "Action concluded late on Wednesday night and the report was prepared on Thursday. As per preliminary investigation five firms of the city conducted total bogus transaction of Rs 281 crore. Among them, Green India Commodity had the highest tax evasion of Rs 107 crore. He further said that it had been established that these firms indulged in transactions to evade tax. An investigation would be launched to ascertain the amount of GST evasion.

City firms in GST net

Firm Tax evaded (in Rs. Cr.)

Green India Commodity 107

CJMJ Commercial Company 48

MCJ Commercial Company 45

Mittal Traders 35

BMS Trading Corp. 46