Indore: 495 new cases, city scales another high in Corona

Indore: Covid once again shattered its record of highest cases in a single day set on Saturday as city reported 495 cases on Thursday, which is another high.

During the day, 3,956 samples were put test and 3,442 of them returned negative. The rate of positive cases was recorded at 12.51% as corona tally reached 24,970. Six deaths were also reported taking toll to 578. According to bulletin released by CMHO, 3,06,138 samples had been tested till Thursay. “We have taken 1,982 more samples,” CMHO Dr Pravin Jadia said.

As many as 4,567 patients are under treatment in various hospitals. Total 19,825 patients have been discharged so far.

As many as 333 patients were added to discharged patients list on Thursday as reconciliation.