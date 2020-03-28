Indore: 48 family members of Coronavirus patients identified

District Health Department has identified as many as 48 family members and relatives of the 13 COVID-19 patients, who are at risk. About 35 of them were kept in isolation at MTH and in a hostel at Asrawad.

Department has also started screening the patients coming under the containment area from the epicenter (residence of positive patients) with the help of the doctors of Indian Medical Association-Indore Chapter.

According to chief medical and health officer Dr Praveen Jadia, they have been continuously identifying and screening the patients falling under the containment area.

“We have sent as many as 84 samples so far and received the report of 78 samples out of which 13 were tested positive. We have strictly locked down one kilometer area from the resident of positive patients and started screening people of each house starting from the epicenter to outer circle,” he added.

The CMHO also added that they have acquired two private hospitals and a hostel and will keep the patients there in isolation. The department’s training centre has also been transformed into a quarantine centre.