Indore: 45-year-old IT engineer, wife and two children found dead in resort room

On Thursday evening, a 45-year-old IT engineer, his wife and their twins were found dead in a resort room in outskirts of Indore.

According to Hindustan Times, the deceased were identified as Abhishek Saxena, 45, his wife Preeti Saxena, 42 and their 14-year-old twins – son Advit and daughter Ananya. Police suspect that ouple committed suicide after killing their children, as when they found their bodies, the nails of the deceased turned blue and there was froth in their mouths besides presence of some chemical in a bottle found in the room.

Additional superintendent of police Dharmraj Meena told the Hindustan Times, “The reason behind the death will be known after post-mortem of the bodies. The chemical found in the room is being sent for a forensic examination.”

The incident came to light on Thursday evening. The couple along with their children had checked into the resort on Wednesday. When they didn’t come out of their room till Thursday evening, the resort staff got suspicious and they used a master key to open the room. After opening the room the resort staff found dead bodies. Later, the hotel staff informed police, who then informed Abhishek’s mother who was alone at their residence and his relatives.