Indore:

​Over a dozen ​metal idols​, said to be around 400-years-old, were stolen from a temple situated in a house under Pandharinath area on Thursday. ​Image of a suspect fleeing from the temple was captured in the CCTV camera installed nearby, and police are trying to identify the person.

According to the police, Sidhharth Thakur of Mohanpura in Jawahar Marg lodged a complaint that an unidentified person entered the Narsing Temple situated in his premises and he stole 6 to 7 idols made of brass and copper. The thief also stole antique utensils from the temple.​ He said the idols had been handed down the generations by his ancestors.​

Pandharinath police station in​-​charge Rakesh Modi said that the idols and the utensils ​ are around 400 years old. ​Modi said footage from other CCTV cameras in the area are also being examined to see in which direction the accused fled.