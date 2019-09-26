Indore: 40% consumers paying power bills online in city

Indore: The scheme of offering cash back on online payment of electricity bill has increased the number of online bill payers significantly.

As per Madhya Pradesh Western Power Distribution Company, which is encouraging cashless bill payments, around 40 consumers in the city are paying their bills online.

“Some months ago, the number of cashless bill payers was around one lakh in the city. Today the figure has reached around 2.5 lakh. That’s a significant rise in the online bill payers,” said West Discom managing director Vikas Narwal.

The online payment not only saves consumer’s time but also energy and money. “If payment is made online, the consumer does not have to come to electricity office and stand in a long queue.

In this way, time and energy of consumer is saved. For encouraging online payment of bill, we give up to Rs 20 cash back. This way, the consumer saves money also,” Narwal said.

Discom gives cash back around Rs 18 lakh per month and Rs 2 crore per year. Narwal stated that the company gets payment a day later the transaction made online by the consumer but it saves company from cash handling.