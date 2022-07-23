Indore: 4 Smart Seed’s start-ups get Rs 2.65 cr funding in 7 months

Discussion going on in a meeting room at Smart Seed. |

Within a short span of seven months, the Smart City’s Smart Seed has proved itself as a boon for the start-ups of the city and in developing an entrepreneurial ecosystem in the city.

Four start-ups of the city that have been incubated by Smart Seed have received over Rs 2.65 crores through several government schemes and have won few national level competitions.

Aditya Vyas, from CIIE.CO (which is run by IIM Ahmedabad) who is handling the centre and helping the start-ups, said, “MedySeva led the way, followed by Bookzy, Pehel Innovations and Utopian Smoothies. Total quantum of funds raised stands at Rs 2.65 crores.”

“The start-up Bookzy has been started by second and third year engineering students. Their start-up is of book selling, buying, renting and exchanging. They have got Rs 25 lakhs from the Union Ministry of electronics and IT,” said Vyas.

The Pehel Innovation start-up seeks to solve the problem of people spitting tobacco in public places. They have introduced a bio spit tool at Indore railway station which will turn the spit into water and let it flow down the drain. The start-up received feedbacks during trials at Indore Railway Station. They are working on it and after a month or more they will install the machines again. They got approval for pilot project at all railway station in Ratlam zone, including Indore.

Another start-up Utopian Food got funds of around Rs 75 lakh. The brand is for smoothies. They are finalizing process for bottles and other things. It will launch the product soon.

MedySeva, is another start-up which is running in 15 villages and helping villagers in getting proper and effective treatment in affordable cost, added Vyas.

One start-up has reached Shark Tank

One of the four start-ups has got an opportunity to be present in the Shark Tank programme which helps start-ups for growing and expanding. The show will be telecast on July 27. “We hope it will bring laurels to the Indore,” said Vyas.