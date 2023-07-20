Indore: 34 TIs Posted In City Transferred To Various Districts 

Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The state government on Wednesday transferred 673 TIs (Station House Officers) in the state. In this major reshuffle, 34 TIs posted in the various police stations in the city were transferred to other districts while many TIs, who were in the city a few years ago, were again sent here.

According to the transfer list, TI Santosh Dudhi from Lasudia police station, TI Rajendra Soni from Banganga, TI Sanjay Singh Bais, TI Santosh Singh Yadav from MG Road police station, TI Abhay Nema from Sarafa police station, Chandan Nagar TI Sunil Sharma and TI Satish Dwivedi were sent to Dhar district while Narednra Singh Raghuwanshi from Rau police station was sent to Khandwa.

TI Indresh Tripathi from Azad Nagar and Preetam Singh Thakur from Raoji Bazar police station were transferred to Khargone district. TI RC Bhaskare and Mahendra Singh Mandloi were sent to Jhabua. TI Dilip Kumar Puri from Hira Nagar police station was sent to Barwani. TI Rakesh Modi from Chhoti Gwaltoli police station was sent to Mandsaur, TI Radha Jamod was sent to the Narcotics Wing in the city. TI Rahul Sharma from Malharganj police station, Tukoganj TI Kamlesh Sharma was transferred to Ratlam and inspector Sanjay Shukla was transferred to GRP Indore. Inspector Ajay Verma, Ram Kumar Kori and Mohan Singh Jat were transferred to Ujjain district.

TI Tahjib Kaji from Sanyogitaganj thana, Manju Yadav from Sadar Bazar, Shashikant Chaurasia from Bhanwarkuan police station and inspector Anita Dearwal were sent to Dewas district. Savita Chowdhary was sent to GRP Indore, Dhirendrapal Singh Chouhan was sent to Agar Malwa, Annapurna TI Gopal Verma was sent to Alirajpur district while Hitendra Rathore was sent to Gwalior. TI RD Kanwa and Dinesh Verma were sent to cyber headquarters in Bhopal. Jyotibala Sharma was sent to GRP Indore from Women police station, Deepmala Dharu was sent to Narcotics Indore and Mohammad Aftab Khan was sent to Bhopal district.

Read Also 8 Persons Booked In Connection With Uploading Child Pornography Content On Social Media In MP’s...

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)