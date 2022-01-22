Indore: 3169 Covid cases reported from all 85 wards, rural areas of the district

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): There is no relief to the citizens from increasing cases of Covid-19 as 3169 cases were found positive on Friday.

As per the record of the health department, these cases were found from all 85 wards of the city and 7 rural areas in the district. Some of the areas continued to remain as the hotspot including Sudama Nagar area with highest 73 cases followed by Vijay Nagar area with 65 cases and Silicon City with 43 cases.

There are 15 areas from where more than 20 cases were found while 28 areas were such where more than 10 cases were found.

Not only in urban areas but cases were found from colonies located at the bypass including Omaxe City, Cosmo City, Sampat Farms, Pragati Vihar, Bicholi Mardana and others.

A senior health officer said, “Condition is turning worse as the spread of Covid-19 is so fast. Most of the people are asymptomatic or having mild symptoms. Peak of the third wave in Indore would come in a week.”

Over 100 children also fall prey to the disease

Out of 3169 cases, more than 100 children also fall prey to the disease including three five-year-old boys, resident of Vyenkatesh Nagar, and Shikshak Nagar, a 4-year-old boy in Highlink City, 5-year-old girl in Lasudia area and others.

Not only children, elderly people also fall prey to the disease including 78-year-old male of Lasudia, 70-year-old male of Palasia, 65-year-old male of Vijay Nagar and others.

Health officials said that a large number of people of the same family are becoming positive and people must take extra care of children and elderly people.

97 patients couldn’t be traced

Out of 3169 patients, as many as 97 patients were those who couldn’t be traced by the health department as they don’t have proper addresses of these people. According to health officials, these patients gave their wrong address or improper address due to which they couldn’t be traced.

Area list with over 20 cases

Areas (Cases)

1 SUDAMA NAGAR 73

2 VIJAY NAGAR 65

3 SILICON CITY 43

4 MHOW 39

5 MAHALAXMI NAGAR 38

6 RAU 38

7 KHAJRANA 33

8 MUSAKHEDI 33

9 RR CAT COLONY 30

10 NANDA NAGAR 29

11 SUKHLIYA 28

12 RAJENDRA NAGAR 25

13 BOMBAY HOSPITAL 21

14 TILAK NAGAR 20

15 SANWER 20

