Indore: 3 youths caught taking selfies, photos of girls at Garba pandal

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bajrang Dal activists, in the wee hours of Sunday morning, caught three minority community youths from a Garba pandal who allegedly were taking selfies and clicking photos of girls doing Garba. They were also allegedly passing comments on the girls. The three were handed over to the MG Road police for further action.

Tannu Sharma, Bajrang Dal coordinator, said the incident took place at a Garba pandal located at the Nandlalpura Sabzi Mandi around 1 am on Sunday. He said different teams of the Bajrang Dal were keeping an eye on Garba pandals since night. When they reached the Nandlalpura Garba pandal late in the night, the activities of three youths looked suspicious. All three were passing comments on the girls doing Garba and even trying to take selfies with them.

When the youths were asked their names and to produce their ID cards, it was found that they were from the minority community and creating mischief. The activists handed them over to the police, said Sharma.

Till now, 12 youths caught

In the Pandharinath police station area, seven youths were caught making videos of girls doing Garba. In Palsikar Colony, a youth was caught doing obscene acts with the girls. Another youth was caught from the Garba pandal located at Dwarkapuri.