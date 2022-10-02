Indore: Bank of Maharashtra organises rally on ‘Swachhata Abhiyan’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bank of Maharashtra organised a ‘Swachhata Abhiyan’ rally at various places of Indore on Sunday to commemorate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi under the guidelines of its Pune head office. A public awareness rally was taken out from the South Tukoganj branch of the bank to the zonal office located at Regal Square, moving via Kothari Market, Rajwada and MG Road. The main objective of this rally was to create awareness of a plastic-free Swachh Bharat, in which plastic-free bags were also distributed by the bank at Regal Square.

The rally was organised under the direction of Mukesh Upadhyay, zonal head of Bank of Maharashtra and Sanju Kumari, deputy circle head. Upadhyay first sent greetings of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti to all the bank employees present at the South Tukoganj branch and inspired them to hold cleanliness campaigns at all the branches of the zone.

Indore city has secured the first position in cleanliness in the country for the sixth time in a row. While describing this dignified achievement as special, Upadhyay inspired people to take special care of cleanliness at all the branches, as well as maintain an atmosphere of cleanliness around the office so that all the workers may let positive energy flow in the office.