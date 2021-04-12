Indore





Malharganj, Sudama Nagar and Silver Oaks​ Colony​ have been added to the list of micro-containment areas in the city following a spike in the number of Covid positive cases in these three areas. Collector Manish Singh has issued the necessary orders.

These include house​ number N-1 OP to N-1 CP of the Silver Oaks ​C​olony, ​f​rom house number

1851 to 1864 of Sudama Nagar D sector and street number 6 of​ Malharganj.

​The restriction in the micro-containment areas will remain in place for seven days.

​​T​eams have been constituted for the supervision of​ ​the said ​containment ​a​rea under the Epidemic Diseases Act 2020.​ The Incident commander, revenue, police and municipal officials ​included​ in the team will regularly monitor the micro containment area.​

According to the ​collector's ​order​, ​movement​ under micro-contain​ment​ area will be limited​, but​ ​the movement for ​medical and emergency​ will continue. The teams constituted by the station in-charge​ of the concerned area will ensure continuous monitoring. Sanitation of​ all the above areas will be getting it done by Dr​ Akhilesh Upadhyay,​ health ​o​fficer of the Municipal Corporation. The family and close contact of all​ positive cases of Covid infection will be ​kept under quarantine.​