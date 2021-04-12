Indore
Malharganj, Sudama Nagar and Silver Oaks Colony have been added to the list of micro-containment areas in the city following a spike in the number of Covid positive cases in these three areas. Collector Manish Singh has issued the necessary orders.
These include house number N-1 OP to N-1 CP of the Silver Oaks Colony, from house number
1851 to 1864 of Sudama Nagar D sector and street number 6 of Malharganj.
The restriction in the micro-containment areas will remain in place for seven days.
Teams have been constituted for the supervision of the said containment area under the Epidemic Diseases Act 2020. The Incident commander, revenue, police and municipal officials included in the team will regularly monitor the micro containment area.
According to the collector's order, movement under micro-containment area will be limited, but the movement for medical and emergency will continue. The teams constituted by the station in-charge of the concerned area will ensure continuous monitoring. Sanitation of all the above areas will be getting it done by Dr Akhilesh Upadhyay, health officer of the Municipal Corporation. The family and close contact of all positive cases of Covid infection will be kept under quarantine.
