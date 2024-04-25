Indore: 3 Injured As Car Hits Dumper; Speeding Two-Wheeler Hits Pedestrians

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons, including two women, narrowly escaped a major tragedy after their car was hit by a speeding dumper in the Banganga police circle on Wednesday evening. The car registered under Bhopal RTO was going towards Gandhinagar from Luvkush Square when it was hit by the dumper from behind on the bridge.

Upon impact, the driver applied the handbrake, leading the car to spin 360 degrees. Two women and a man were sitting in the car, all of whom narrowly escaped without injury. The police have seized the dumper. According to the police, an SUV and a car were travelling towards Gandhi Nagar and the dumper was right behind them. As the dumper reached the bridge, it hit the SUV and in an attempt to evade the accident, the driver of the other car suddenly applied the handbrake, causing the car to spin in 360 degrees.

Speeding two-wheeler hits pedestrians

In another incident, a speeding two-wheeler hit a couple of pedestrians on MR-9 road in the Khajrana police circle on Wednesday night. Three persons received severe injuries in the accident. The locals rushed the injured to the hospital. According to information, the road between Hazaribagh and Ring Road witnesses’ heavy foot traffic due to the market. The police have stated that they currently have no information about the incident and will take action once they receive information from the hospital.