Indore: 3 arrested with stolen goods worth Rs 3.5L

Indore

Police arrested three persons in connection with thefts in Rajendra Nagar area on Sunday. Stolen goods worth Rs 3.5 lakh were recovered from them. The accused have confessed to committing thefts at six places in the area.

ASP Dr Prashant Choubey said that following rising theft incidents in the area, a team of Rajendra Nagar police station was constituted to identify the accused. The team started an investigation and examined the CCTVs installed at many places in the area and managed to detain three persons - Bharat Banjara, Ajay Mankar and Jitendra Banjara, the residents of Ahirkhedi area of the city, and during questioning they confessed their crime.

The accused used to recce the area before committing the crime. After identifying the locked houses, they used to commit thefts over there at night. Two gold rings, two bangles, nine silver anklets and other valuables were recovered from the accused. Police believe that the accused could also have commited theft at other places also.

Accused Bharat was earlier booked for thefts and in a case of Arms Act. The record of other accused is also being examined. The senior police officers have announced reward for the team that cracked the case.

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 08:53 PM IST