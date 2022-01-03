e-Paper Get App

Indore

Updated on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 10:11 AM IST

Indore: 219 Covididiots fined for not wearing masks

Following instructions by municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal, teams of IMC conducted a drive against people without masks.
Staff Reporter
representative photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 219 people were penalised by Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) for not wearing masks while venturing outdoors on Sunday.

With the number of Covid-19 cases going up and the third wave posing a huge threat, the state government had directed civic bodies to impose a fine of Rs 200 on Covididots found without face covering. Subsequently, IMC has once again started a drive to ensure that people wear masks outdoors and maintain social distancing.

Following instructions by municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal, teams of IMC conducted a drive against people without masks.

IMC teams imposed a fine of Rs 200 on each of them. The IMC teams also imposed a fine on people found not wearing masks properly.

“As of now, we’ve started imposing fines on people for not wearing masks and putting others' health at risk, too. Soon, penalty will also be imposed on those not maintaining social distancing,” said municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal.

She appealed to citizens to follow the Covid-19 protocol to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection.

“We’re once again seeing a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases. If we want to control it, we must act now. I appeal to all citizens to wear masks, maintain social distancing and wash their hands with soap or use sanitisers,” she said.

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 10:11 AM IST
