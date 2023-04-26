Indore: 21 vehicles fined Rs 20,300 by RTO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Regional Transport Office continued its drive against errant drivers running their vehicles without permit, going on the wrong side, or diving without helmet\seat belt in the city on Tuesday.

According to Regional Transport Officer Pradeep Sharma, a team of RTO and divisional flying squad launched the checking drive against commuters violating norms.

“Over 80 vehicles were checked during the drive on Tuesday. We have slapped a fine of Rs 20,300 on 21 vehicles for violation of rules of Motor Vehicle Act, including 16 caught riding without helmet and four driving on the wrong side.”

He said that the drive will be continued and they will also start random checking on the vehicles across the city to prevent mishaps and to put a check on vehicles running sans permit.