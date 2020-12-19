Indore: 2020 brings an opportunity to make 2021 year of India, says UM Anurag Thakur





“The National Convention of Company Secretaries is an annual congregation that marks the reiteration of our roles and responsibilities bestowed upon us as Company Secretaries. The convention has become a hallmark not only in the calendar of the institute but is also looked forward by professionals across the nation”, said CS Ashish Garg, President ICSI in his valedictory address.



CS Nagendra D Rao, Vice President, ICSI, CS B Narasimhan, Council Member, ICSI and Chairman, 48th National Convention Organising Sub-Committee, CS Rahul P. Sahasrabuddhe Chairman, WIRC of ICSI &

Programme Coordinator, CS Amrish Kumar Chourasia Chairman, Indore Chapter & Programme Facilitator, CS Pranay Patel Chairman, Bhopal Chapter & Co-Programme Facilitator and CS Asish Mohan, Secretary, ICSI were also present at the event.

Minister keeps mum on GST Appelate tribunal

Minister Thakur kept mum when asked when a bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) will start functioning in the city, and when would GST Appellate Tribunal be set-up in the State. He said that these were Covid times so he couldn't say.