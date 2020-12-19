Indore: 2020 brings an opportunity to make 2021 year of India, says UM Anurag Thakur

Indore: Anurag Thakur, Union Minister of State for Finance, has stated that Covid-19 pandemic has brought a recession all over the world, but it has also brought an opportunity for our country to make 2021 a year of
India. The congenial business atmosphere will make this happen.
Thakur was addressing the valedictory session of 48th National Convention of the Company Secretaries as a guest of honour here on Saturday. The convention was organised under the aegis of The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). Addressing the gathering Thakur spoke of the various initiatives taken by PM Narendra Modi led NDA government in the last 6 years. Through figures, he highlighted how the economy was turned around.
“When the world looks back at 2020, they will recall it as the Pandemic Year, but India Inc. will look back at it as a year of historic reforms, a year of tectonic transformation and intent in Government Policy, a year of opportunity in the wake of adversity,” Thakur said.
On this occasion, ICSI conferred him the honorary degree of Company Secretary (CS). ICSI also virtually inaugurated its Fourth Overseas Centre at Singapore through the hands of Minister Thakur.
Addressing the audience virtually, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who was the chief guest of the session said “ICSI has made a significant contribution in ensuring ethical & fair administration in the corporate Sector. Company Secretaries are responsible for legal administration of Companies and for transferring the benefit of growth to society”.
Attended by over 4000 members from across the globe, the 48th National Convention culminated with a special motivational address by Swami Vishnuprapanacharya ji.
“The National Convention of Company Secretaries is an annual congregation that marks the reiteration of our roles and responsibilities bestowed upon us as Company Secretaries. The convention has become a hallmark not only in the calendar of the institute but is also looked forward by professionals across the nation”, said CS Ashish Garg, President ICSI in his valedictory address.
CS Nagendra D Rao, Vice President, ICSI, CS B Narasimhan, Council Member, ICSI and Chairman, 48th National Convention Organising Sub-Committee, CS Rahul P. Sahasrabuddhe Chairman, WIRC of ICSI &
Programme Coordinator, CS Amrish Kumar Chourasia Chairman, Indore Chapter & Programme Facilitator, CS Pranay Patel Chairman, Bhopal Chapter & Co-Programme Facilitator and CS Asish Mohan, Secretary, ICSI were also present at the event.
Minister keeps mum on GST Appelate tribunal
Minister Thakur kept mum when asked when a bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) will start functioning in the city, and when would GST Appellate Tribunal be set-up in the State. He said that these were Covid times so he couldn't say.
