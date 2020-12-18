Indore: Indian society is in process​ of reforming itself, say experts at 48th national ​convention of ICSI

Indore:
The policy executors, who are rewriting the rules of good governance, have stated that currently, Indian society is in process of reforming itself. At this junction, good governance can bring a major positive change in society.
On the second day of the three days 48th national convention of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) witnessed the presence of various law makers as well executors. The prominent among were IAS officer Smita Bhardwaj, who is Managing Director of MP Finance Corporation, IAS officer Aditi Garg, who is CEO of Indore Smart City and Rohan Saxena who is Executive Director of MP Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC). Some other senior government officials were also present in the first technical session of the day.
It was a panel discussion on the theme - Rewriting the Rules of Good Governance. The platform helped in clarifying matters and advocating the dynamics of rules and regulations of governance to bridge the gap
between the lawmakers, professionals and corporates.
Evolving Governance Framework- A global perspective, where leaders from various governance institutes from across the globe were present to discuss and delve deeper upon the challenges and prospects for the
profession in the wake of the paradigm shift in the global governance framework.
Since any mention of governance from grassroots to global is incomplete without Panchayats, the Institute having developed the ‘Model Governance Code for Gram Panchayats’, organised a thematic panel discussion on Panchayats: At the cusp of the new phase of governance with dynamic youth icons as panelists, who are working at the grassroots.
“Empowerment comes from people’s participation in decision making at all levels and hence decentralization of power is very important for the present panchayat structure” said Gopal Krishna Agarwal, National Spokesperson of Bhartiya Janata Party for Economic Affairs & Former Council Member, ICSI, while moderating the session.
Ashish Garg, President, ICSI emphasising on the theme of the convention said, Sustainable Development has been the catalyst for coalescing of governance from grassroots to global level. Attuned to the imperative for developing probity in governance for a futuristic model that would have global relevance, ICSI has created a platform for dialogues between Regulators, Industry/Opinion Leaders, Professionals and Academicians, with this National Convention”.
The day ended with a special session on Exploring Indian Ancient Scripture: Governance Lessons of the Future. The panel was an interesting blend of corporate and spiritual leaders to deliberate on
how the learnings of the ancient times is vital for corporates and professionals in balancing the interest and maximizing value for all their stakeholders.
LS Speaker Birla to join closing ceremony today
The three-day national convention will end on Saturday. In the valedictory session Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will be the chief guest and the Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur will be the guest of honour.
