Indore: 2 New Bus Stands To Come Up At MR-10 & Dhar Road

Representative pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two new bus terminals are likely to come-up at MR-10 road and Dhar Road.

Collector Asheesh Singh has instructed officials to explore the possibility and availabity of land for the bus stands at these locations. However, he has said that the work of the under-construction interstate bus terminal located at MR-10 Kumedhi in Indore is in its final stages. The work of this terminal will be completed soon. It will be started from the month of December. Collector Singh gave these instructions in the TL meeting, held here on Monday. Collector Singh presided over the meeting.

Committee to work under CEO of AiCTSL Divyank Singh

On this occasion, IMC Commissioner Shivam Verma, District Panchayat CEO Siddharth Jain, Smart City CEO Divyank Singh, Additional Collectors Jyoti Sharma, Gaurav Benal, Roshan Rai, Rajendra Singh Raghuvanshi, Nisha Damor, IDA CEO RP Ahirwar and other officials were present. Collector Singh informed that a sub-committee has been formed regarding operation of buses from the inter-state bus terminal. This committee will work under the guidance of CEO of AiCTSL Divyank Singh. This sub-committee will decide which areas' buses should be operated from this bus terminal.

Collector Singh instructed officers to find out the possibilities of building new bus stands at other places including Dhar Road and MR-10 of the city and select the place. Collector Singh reviewed Pratyaksh Gram Rozgar Programme, Divyang Portal, Bhikshavriti Abhiyan, etc. It was stated that special camps will be organised in tehsil offices on September 29 to take lease-related applications from citizens living in settlements of villages included in IMC limits.

Lease on inhabited land in the border area of IMC underway

For this, Collector Singh directed to do extensive publicity in the concerned area and said that local public representatives should also be informed about the said process. It was told that action has been started regarding giving lease on inhabited land in the border area of IMC.

In the district, the boundary was increased by including 29 villages in the IMC limit in the year 2014. Apart from this, there are some other parts of the city which were inhabited villages before being included in IMC limits. The population of these villages is the occupant of the house site in the land. Such occupants or their heirs and transferees who do not have a lease can obtain it as per eligibility by submitting an application form under the right of tenure. It is noteworthy that in the meeting held by Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav recently, instructions to this effect were given by him.