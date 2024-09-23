 Indore Zoo To Observe Wildlife Week From October 1 To 6; Animal Talk Show, Snake Event Lined Up
Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 23, 2024, 02:11 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Zoo is all set to celebrate a six-day-long ‘Wildlife Week’ in which several competitions and events like Animal Talk Show, will be organised. The activities are scheduled from October 1 to October 6.

According to Zoo officials, there would be a series of competitions, including a wildlife photography competition, a wildlife documentary competition, and a treasure hunt on October 1.

A drawing/painting competition will be held on October 2. Clay modelling competition on October 3 and nature walk on October 4. ‘Best Out Of Waste’ and ‘Zoo Snooze’ will take place on October 5. 

On October 6, which would be the last day, there will be a ‘Snake Awareness’ show and a Cyclothon.

article-image

Animal Talk Show for 6 days 

Zoo officials said that an ‘Animal Talk Show’ by zoo volunteers and expert talk will be organised daily throughout the week.

“All the prizes of participation will be given on the closing ceremony day by the chief guest of the programme,” added officials.

Officials said that the main purpose of the week was to increase awareness among people regarding the wildlife and bring them close to nature.

What's Zoo Snooze?

In the Zoo Snooze, there will be a night walk in the city’s zoo. In this, people can visit the zoo during the night and closely observe the night life of wild animals, along with their behaviour after the sun sets down.

