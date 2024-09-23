MP September 23 Weather Updates: Sunny Weather In 23 Districts Including Gwalior, Ujjain; Heavy Spell Of Rains To Return From September 24 | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After a long pause in the spell of rains, Madhya Pradesh is expected to witness heavy rainfall for three consecutive days starting from September 24. Light showers are expected in Bhopal, Indore and others today.

Weather expected on Monday

Sunny Weather Gwalior, Bhind, Morena, Sheopur, Datia, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, Rewa, Mauganj, Katni, Agar-Malwa, Ujjain, Ratlam, Mandsaur, and Neemuch will experience sunny weather.

Light Rain and Thunderstorms Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, and other districts in the state may experience light rain and thunderstorms.

What do weathermen say?

According to IMD Bhopal senior scientist V.S. Yadav, a low-pressure system is developing over the Bay of Bengal on September 23, which will trigger heavy rainfall in parts of eastern and southern districts of the state. Meanwhile, light showers are predicted in Bhopal, Indore, and Jabalpur on Monday, while 23 districts, including Gwalior, are expected to experience sunny weather.

Weather condition at 10:50 Am | IMB Bhopal

Autumnal equinox today

Monday marks the equinox, where the length of day and night is equal, i.e. 12 hours each. This happens twice a year as the Earth orbits the Sun, appearing to move between the Tropic of Cancer and the Tropic of Capricorn. On September 23, the Sun is directly over the equator, an event known as the autumnal equinox.

According to Dr. R.P. Gupta, superintendent at Ujjain’s Government Observatory, this phenomenon can be observed directly using instruments like the Shanku Yantra and Nadi Valaya Yantra at the observatory. The shadow of the gnomon (Shanku) will move along a straight line, indicating the Sun’s position over the equator.

Cyclonic circulations and Monsoon trough line around Madhya Pradesh at present. | IMB Bhopal

Monsoon Departure Expected in October

The monsoon season typically lasts from June to September, but in recent years, it has been retreating in October. This year, the monsoon is also expected to withdraw in October. So far, 38 districts in the state have received sufficient rainfall, with Mandla and Seoni recording the highest rainfall.

Water Levels Rising in Dams

Out of more than 250 dams in the state, nearly 200 are full, with some having had their gates opened 8 to 10 times. Dams like Kolar, Kerwa, Bargi, and Atal Sagar continue to overflow, and the upcoming heavy rains may cause water levels in dams and ponds to rise further.

Despite a break in the heavy rainfall on Sunday, water levels continued to increase in several major dams, including Indira Sagar, Omkareshwar, Madikheda, Tawa, Mohanpura, Halali, Atal Sagar, Tighra, Bansujara, and Johila.

Rain records

Mandla district, in the Jabalpur division, has received the highest rainfall in the state at 57.2 inches. Other districts with significant rainfall include Seoni (54.2 inches), Sheopur (51.9 inches), Bhopal, Niwari, and Sagar, all receiving over 50 inches. In Sheopur, the rainfall was double the normal amount. Districts like Sidhi, Rajgarh, Dindori, Raisen, and Chhindwara also feature in the top 10 rainiest regions.

Khajuraho the Hottest Place on Sunday

On Sunday, light rain was recorded in Ratlam, Dhar, and Narmadapuram, but Khajuraho remained the hottest place in the state with a temperature of 36°C. Ujjain, Gwalior, and Guna also experienced high temperatures, ranging between 35.2°C and 35.8°C.