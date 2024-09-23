 Bhopal Power Cut Plan September 23: Power To Remain Disrupted In Shiva Apartment, Rajeev Rosery, Qazi Wajdul Colony & More; Check Full List
Residents in these areas are advised to plan accordingly for the scheduled power interruptions.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 23, 2024, 05:37 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A power cut has been scheduled in several areas of Bhopal on September 23, 2024, due to ongoing construction work. The outages will affect multiple regions at different times throughout the day.

The following areas will experience power cuts from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM:

Jatkhedi, Bag Mugaliya Basti, Kangar Mohalla, and nearby areas.

New Market, Center Point, Malviya Nagar, Model School, South TT Nagar, 45 Bungalow, Bharti Telenet, Birla Mandir, MLA Rest House, and nearby areas.

Technology Park, A-Sector, Muskan Parishar, Muskan Hospital, Sagar Avenue, Indus Park, Bhawani Dham Phase I & II, Sunita Tower, Bonnie Foi School, Santoshi Vihar, ISRO Guest House, Narela Shankri, and nearby areas.

Singapore City Colony, Girdhar Parisar, Amra Valley, Vidhyan Elena, Mangesh Heights, Vineet Kunj, B-Sector, Park Serena Colony, Custom Colony, and nearby areas.

Additionally, power cuts are scheduled in the following areas from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM:

Shiva Apartment, Rajeev Rosery, Qazi Wajdul Colony, Om Shiv Nagar, Munshi Prem Colony, MES Colony, Jain Mandir, Gufa Mandir, and nearby areas.

Residents in these areas are advised to plan accordingly for the scheduled power interruptions. The power cuts are necessary to facilitate construction work in these regions.

