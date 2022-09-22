Indore: 2 more suspected lumpy disease deaths of cattle

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two more deaths of cattle in Semda village of Depalpur, suspected of being affected by lumpy skin disease, sent district administration officials into a tizzy on Thursday.

The officials have asked the gram panchayat and the villagers to make arrangements for deep burial of the carcasses and have also identified a place to keep affected animals in isolation.

However, the officials did not confirm whether the cattle deaths were due to lumpy skin disease and said that diagnosis was still in progress. The officials also claimed that the animals might have died due to age-related disorders or because they had weak immunity.

“We’ve instructed the gram panchayat officials to make required arrangements for deep burial of the dead animals at their expense and not to dump any carcass in the open,” SDM Ravi Singh told the media. He added that they had also launched an awareness drive in the area for identification and on the steps to be taken along with intensifying the vaccination drive in an area within a five-kilometre radius.

Home minister raises concerns

Home minister Narottam Mishra, too, raised concerns over the spread of the deadly lumpy skin disease and said the disease had entered the state from Rajasthan. ‘We’re providing free vaccination to cattle across the state. The lumpy infection entered the state from Rajasthan and has now spread to 26 districts of the state. Not only human beings, but animals, too, are worthy of our mercy,’ he said during his visit to the city on Thursday.