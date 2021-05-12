Indore: 2 more arrested for black marketing Remdesivir injection, were to sell vial for Rs 30,000

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Crime branch arrested two more persons for black marketing of Remdesivir injection in Tilak Nagar area on Wednesday. The accused were waiting for customer in a car to sell the injection for Rs 30,000. The accused are being questioned further. So far, the crime branch has arrested 20 accused with 418 Remdesivir injections.

ASP (crime) Guru Prasad Parashar said a tip-off was received that two persons in a car were waiting for a customer to sell a Remdesivir injection illegally. On the basis of car number, the crime branch accompanied by Tilak Nagar police station team reached mentioned place and cordoned off the car of suspects.

Two persons named Pritesh Saklecha, a resident of Mahaveer Nagar and Ankit Solanki of Sanchar Nagar were found sitting in the car. During a search, a Remdesivir injection was recovered from them. The accused could not show a doctor's prescription or any other document to carry the injection.

The accused allegedly confessed that they were waiting for a customer to sell the injection for Rs 30,000. The crime branch officials are trying to know about the person who provided the injection to them. Their car and two mobile phones were also seized by crime branch. They were booked under relevant sections and further investigation is underway.