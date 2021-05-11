Madhya Pradesh: Three held from Dewas for selling fake Remdesivir vials at a premium

It is said that the injections were provided by a person from Gujarat. The police believed that injections were manufactured in a factory in Surat. After the arrest of the accused, the police also raided a shop in Dawa Bazar and detained some agents allegedly indulged in black marketing Remdesivir injection.

A few days ago, the police had caught some accused while black marketing Remdesivir injections in Vijay Nagar area. During the questioning, the police came to know that a person from Gujarat had given the injections to them.