Madhya Pradesh: Three held from Dewas for selling fake Remdesivir vials at a premium

Indore: Vijay Nagar police arrested three persons from Dewas in connection with black marketing fake Remdesivir injections on Monday night. The accused were associated with earlier arrests and have allegedly confessed to have supplied hundreds of Rmdesivir injections in Indore and other places.
It is said that the injections were provided by a person from Gujarat. The police believed that injections were manufactured in a factory in Surat. After the arrest of the accused, the police also raided a shop in Dawa Bazar and detained some agents allegedly indulged in black marketing Remdesivir injection.
A few days ago, the police had caught some accused while black marketing Remdesivir injections in Vijay Nagar area. During the questioning, the police came to know that a person from Gujarat had given the injections to them.
ASP Rajesh Raghuwanshi said that some persons named Sunil Lodhi, Chiku Sharma and Ashish Thakur were arrested from Dewas district by the police. Their names were revealed by the earlier arrested accused. Police came to know that a person had supplied some injections to the accused in Dewas and Indore. Following the lead given by them, the police team raided a shop in Dawa Bazar and detained some agents from there.
The role of some medicine traders is also being investigated by the police. Police believed that the agents and the accused arrested from Dewas will give important clues about other people indulged in black marketing Remdesivir injections in the city. So far, hundreds of injections were seized from the accused and further investigation is underway.
