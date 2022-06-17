Indore: 2 arrested for using fake documents on GST portal

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The State Cyber Cell on Friday arrested two persons from Gujarat in connection with the registration of some firms for using fake input tax credit and causing revenue loss to the government. The accused had allegedly used fake documents of the people of the city on the GST portal to prepare about 25 GST firms. The officials are tracing other people indulged in the crime.

SP (cyber cell) Jitendra Singh said that a letter was received from the Office of the Principal Commissioner CGST and Central Excise, Manik Bagh Palace in the city a few days ago. The officials had informed that some people were causing loss to the government by using fake/fraudulent documents on the GST portal by using fake input tax credit. The CGST department contacted the people on the basis of the documents used on the GST portal. The people denied giving their documents to anyone.

The cyber officials later investigated the matter and on the basis of the digital footprint and technical investigation, information about the suspects was gathered. Then, the accused named Suleman of Surat was arrested by the cyber cell officials. Suleman had informed that Amir A Halani and his associate Arsan Merchant, residents of Gujarat were also involved. Both the suspects were detained by the CGST department officials.

After the permission of the court, the cyber cell officials got a production warrant for Amir and Arsan and they were taken from the central jail. They are on police remand for five days. They are being questioned about other persons involved in the case.