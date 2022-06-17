Indore:MGM Medical College seeks accreditation for fellowship in pain medicine, spine surgery

MGM medical College, Indore | Free Press

FP News Service

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Aiming to produce physicians with specialized knowledge and skills to treat different pain conditions, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Medical College has sought accreditation from the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) for fellowship in Pain Medicine.

Along with it, the college has also applied for getting accreditation for fellowship in spine surgery from the board.

If approved by the NBEMS, MGM Medical College may boast of two-year post graduate fellowships in pain medicine (FNB-Pain Medicine) and spine surgery (FNB-Spine Surgery)-the first in the state.

Moreover, an assessor of NBEMS has already inspected the facilities in the medical college and associated hospitals, a couple of days ago.

According to faculty members, Mumbai’s pain management specialist Dr RP Gehdoo had visited the college as an assessor of NBEMS and he expressed his satisfaction over the facilities in the college.

“We are seeking accreditation with NBEMS for fellowship in the specialty in Pain Medicine and spine surgery. Inspections for both have been done and the assessors have expressed satisfaction with the facilities. We are expecting approval from the board in a couple of months,” Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit said.

He added that MGM Medical College would be the first institute in the state to run the fellowship for which many students have to go to foreign countries.

Inspection for NABH accreditation in SSH soon

Super Specialty Hospital administration is expecting the inspection for National Accreditation Board of Hospitals and Health Care Providers (NABH) by next month. The hospital administration has already applied for the same and deposited the fees for inspection as well.

Hospital administration said that they will conduct a self assessment as per NABH guidelines and compliance for the requirements before the inspection.

