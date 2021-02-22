​Indore: 19-yr-old gives birth to triplets at MYH​, one dies

Indore

A 19-year-old girl delivered triplets in Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital on Sunday night. She gave ​normal delivery to three girls.

Unfortunately, one of the girls couldn’t survive while the other two are also critical.

According to gynecologist Dr Sumitra Yadav, “Radhabai, resident of Bhuri Tekri, was referred from Government PC Sethi Hospital on Sunday night following lab​our ​pain. After going through her check-up, we immediately shifted her to the delivery room where she delivered three babies.”

It was a premature delivery as they were delivered in 28 weeks of pregnancy. ​The ​patient was suffering from an​a​emia and she also had excessive bleeding.

“One of the babies couldn’t survive while the other two are under observation in the nursery of the hospital. We believe that these two babies would survive and we are doing our best,” she added.

Dr Yadav said that during sonography, it was seen that the patient had twins but our RSOs Dr Shraddha Paliwal, Dr Deepmala Chouhan, and Dr Prashasti Mehta identified the third baby during pregnancy and took her out as well.​​

“Our doctors didn’t give oxytocin and preferred normal delivery. Now, our doctors are trying to save the babies,” she added.