Indore: 19 cr ​addl ​units ​of power ​​supplied during Covid-19 curfew

Indore

Despite Covid-19 curfew, a huge demand for electricity has been witnessed in the city and other populated districts under the jurisdiction of Madhya Pradesh Western Region Power Distribution Company.

“Nearly 84 crore units of electricity have been distributed in districts under West Discom in the first 11 days of April compared to 65 crore units last year during the same period,” said West Discom managing director Amit Tomar.

As far as Indore is concerned, 9.70 crore units of electricity have been supplied in Indore in the first 11 days of April compared to 6.57 crore units last year during the same period.

Tomar said that in the first 11 days of April, 45 per cent more electricity was distributed in Indore city compared to last year. “The figure for Indore rural is 70 per cent, Ujjain is 18 per cent, Dewas is 30 per cent, Ratlam is 22 per cent and Dhar is 20 per cent,” he added.

Tomar said that areas where infection load is high or the areas which have been declared containment zone by administration, West Discom employees will go wearing PPE kits to restore the power supply if any ​snag occur​s​.

Tomar has instructed officials to pay special attention to electricity supply in drinking water sources and hospitals, so that the common people and patients do not have to suffer.