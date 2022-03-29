Indore: 186 people in district get home under the PM Housing scheme

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a statewide programme to allot homes to 5.22 lakh beneficiary poor of the state under the PM Awas Yojana (Housing Scheme-Rural), 186 beneficiaries of the district have got homes under the scheme.

The programme was organised in Kampel village in the district, where water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat, along with former MLA Rajesh Sonkar, district panchayat CEO Vandana Sharma and other public representatives and officials were present. PM Narendra Modi was associated with the programme virtually from New Delhi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was present in the function organised in Chhatarpur district.

Silawat symbolically got the house entry of beneficiaries Savitri Bai and Thaawarchand Madiya done. He also checked the quality of water by drinking water from the tap connections installed in the houses under the Nal Jal Yojana. Silawat said that about 8,221 houses were sanctioned in the district, out of which 7,997 houses had been built. The cost of these houses is around Rs 110 crore. He said that, on Tuesday, 186 people of the district had been provided houses costing Rs 2.51 crore. In future, too, houses would be provided to all the needy in the same manner.

Silawat said that about 5.22 lakh homes under the scheme had been approved in the Sanwer Assembly constituency. Every effort was being made to fulfil the resolution he had taken stating that maximum development would happen in Madhya Pradesh. Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, water is being supplied in taps to every household. He said the Madhya Pradesh government was determined to look after the welfare of the poor. Free rations were provided to the poor during the corona period.

75 reservoirs will be built under Amrit Mahotsav

Silawat said that, on a call from PM Modi, under the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence, the district should become the first one in the country where 75 reservoirs were built.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 11:22 PM IST