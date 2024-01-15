 Indore: 16 Days On, Cops Still Clueless In ₹50L Khajrana Theft  
Three caught on basis of CCTV footage were found to be goat thieves.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, January 15, 2024, 02:30 AM IST
Lord Ganesha in Khajrana temple. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even after 16 days, police have failed to find any clue of thieves involved in the theft of Rs 50 lakh from a house in the Khajrana area. Interestingly, during the CCTVs examination, some suspects were seen near the spot and the police also identified them but they were found to be goat thieves. Police said that there were 20 people in the house so how is it possible for the thieves to commit theft there? Police may announce a reward for the arrest of the accused. However, the investigation is on into the case.

According to the police, a theft incident was reported at the house of Salman Hussain in Sharafat Nagar area on December 29. Salman along with his five brothers lives in the house and there are 37 members in the family. At the time of the incident, 20 people including children were there in the house. Mother of Salman had gone to Gujarat and thieves managed to steal goods from her room where two children aged 12 and 13 years old were sleeping.  

Khajrana police station in-charge Umrao Singh informed the Free Press that many CCTVs around the spot were checked but there was no clue about the thieves. Three youths were seen near the house in CCTV footage and the police started a search for them. They were identified and caught by the police but police found that they were not involved in the theft. They allegedly confessed that they had stolen a goat from somewhere. A team has been constituted to investigate the case and to identify the accused involved in the theft.   

Indore: 16 Days On, Cops Still Clueless In ₹50L Khajrana Theft  

Indore: 16 Days On, Cops Still Clueless In ₹50L Khajrana Theft  

