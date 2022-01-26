Indore: 15 of the 110 Dubai passengers test corona positive before boarding

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Corona blast has been reported at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport in Indore on Wednesday morning. Out of 110 passengers scheduled to travel to Dubai, 15 passengers tested positive during the Rapid-PCR conducted athe airport.

The passengers also created a ruckus when they were stopped from boarding the flight after being found positive. Later, the airport staff controlled everyone and handed over to the team of Health Department. The team took all the infected to the Covid Care Center.

Air India operates a flight from Indore to Dubai every Wednesday, which departs at 12.35 pm. As per the directives of the UAE Government, all passengers are required to carry a negative RTPCR test report and undergo a rapid PCR test upon arrival at the airport. On wednesday, a total of 110 passengers were scheduled to travel from Indore to Dubai. These included 98 elders and 12 children.

On reaching the airport, all the passengers were screened at the counter of Insta Lab. A total of 15 passengers were found positive during the investigation. Amol Kataria, director of Insta Lab, immediately informed to Airport Management, which subsequently informed the district administration and Hedlth Department.

Dr Priyanka Kourav, medical officer informed that positive included 7 women and 5 men, passengers from Jaipur, Bhopal, Ujjain, Mhow and Ratlam.

The infected passengers aged from 17 to 55 years and included 7 females and 6 males. 2 passengers were members of two different families. Earlier on the last Wednesday, 6 passengers were found positive among the passengers going on this flight.

Published on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 01:05 PM IST