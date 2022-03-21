Indore: ​1.3L students to take UG 2nd and final year exams starting today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Nearly 1.3 lakh students are going to take second and final year exams of conventional undergraduate courses starting on Monday.

Around 70,650 students will take the second year exams whereas 60,100 students will appear in final year exams.

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has set up a total of 203 centres for the exams which will be held in offline mode.

The examinations of BCom, BA and BSc courses will run in three consecutive shifts from 7 am to 6 pm.

While BCom papers will be held from 7 am to 10 am, BSc exams would be held from 11 am to 2 pm and BA from 3 pm to 6 pm.

This is for the first time the final and second-year examinations of traditional UG courses are being held simultaneously.

Exam controller Ashesh Tiwari said that the university is holding exams for such a large number of students for the first time. “We have made elaborate arrangements for the exams,” he added.

Though Covid-19 cases have come drastically, DAVV has directed colleges, which are doubling up as exam centres, to ensure strict adherence to Covid-19 protocol.

DAVV will commence evaluation of answer books from March so that results can be declared by May 31.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 12:57 AM IST