Indore: 132 KV sub-station constructed in tribal Mandla at Rs 15.2 cr

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company has constructed 132 KV sub-station at the cost of Rs 15.2 crore in Bichiya, a tribal-dominated area of Mandla district. The transmission capacity of Mandla district has been strengthened by installing a substation and 132 KV Mandla-Bichhiya double circuit double stringing line.

A new transformer with a capacity of 132 KV was laid in the 44 Km line energizing substation in Bichiya. With the construction of this substation, about 40,000 electricity consumers of 316 villages in the area will now get quality electricity of proper voltage with minimum disruption. The line has been built in the middle of the dense forests in inaccessible areas.

Chief engineer of the high-pressure Construction Faculty of Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company, RK Khandelwal said that 132 KV lines have been laid from Mandla for Bichiya substation. About 44 km of double circuit line has been constructed between dense and reserve forests in difficult areas at a cost of 27 crores. Permission had to be obtained from the Forest Department to carry the line in about 14 hectares of forest area, this entire construction also includes a reserve forest area of 5.256 km.

With the construction of this new sub-station, the electricity consumers of the area will be greatly benefited. Through the feeders of Bichiya, Ghutas, and Kudela, uninterrupted power of proper quality will be available to the areas. Earlier, the power supply in Bichiya area used to be 50 km long from WH substation Mandla. This feeder has now become only 200 metres after the new sub-station was built.