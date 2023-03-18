Indore: 13 food samples sent for testing at State food lab

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A total of 13 food samples that had been collected by the food department from various dairies and restaurants during the past few days were sent to State food laboratory, Bhopal.

On the instructions of collector Ilayaraja T, intensive checking of milk and milk products is being done in the district. Under the direction of additional collector Abhay Bedekar, a joint team of the food safety administration is conducting a thorough investigation of milk and milk products under the campaign to check adulteration. Under this, preliminary testing of food items is done at Mobile Food Laboratory.

As part of the drive, samples of mawa and paneer were collected from Shivshakti Dairy Mhow, mawa and milk from Jai Ambe Dairy Mhow, paneer and mawa from Premi Dairy Mhow, curd and paneer from New Krishna Dairy Mhow, curd and paneer from Saheb Singh Dhaba Bypass, Veera Di Curd from Mehfil restaurant of village Kelod Kartal, flour sample was taken from Silver Dining restaurant located at Bypass Road.

ADM Bedekar said they had tested over 50 samples of milk and milk products during the campaign.