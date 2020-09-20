Indore: 113 self-help groups given Rs 1.5 crore

Indore: As part of Atmanrbhar Bharat initiative, Rs 1.5 crore cash will be distributed among 113 women self-help groups. A certificate of profit was given to the groups on Sunday in Sanwer area under the leadership of water resource minister Tulsi Silawat. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan also addressed the women via video conference.



Minister Silawat said that around 2,448 self-help groups in Indore district have been developed in which 26,656 rural families have been linked. Revolving amount of Rs 1.34 crore has been provided to 1,213 self-help groups in the district for financial management, mutual transactions and livelihood strengthening.



A total of 360 self-help groups have been provided Rs 2.70 crore as a community investment. The unemployed youths in 655 villages have been linked with employment through the employment-oriented programme. Employment/self-employment opportunities were provided to about 2,666 rural youth through the programme, Minister added.



CM Chouhan said more of such steps would be taken by the government to economically strengthen the women of the rural areas. It is important that women living in rural areas of the state should get economically strong. This will increase employment and improve the condition of rural areas. CM also enquired about the problems faced by women in rural areas and instructed concerned officials to solve them.