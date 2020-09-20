BJP should give account of 15-year rule in Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Saturday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for demanding an account of the Congress' 15-month rule in the state.

Nath said, "I do not understand how BJP and Shivraj dare to ask me to give an account of our 15-month rule. They should give the account of their 15-year rule." "In 2018, they (BJP) could not share the same, the people of Madhya Pradesh had made them sit at home," he added.

The BJP came to power in the state in March with Shivraj Singh Chouhan assuming the chief ministerial post. This came after the Nath-led Congress government collapsed following the resignation of then party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, who went on to join BJP, and 21 MLAs.