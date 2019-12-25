Indore: 104% kids vaccinated against given target

Indore: Health department has claimed to have vaccinated 104 per cent children and 105 per cent pregnant women of the target under the Indradhanush 2.0 intensified immunization programme.

The department, which launched the campaign on December 2, covered over 4540 children during the campaign. Anuppur was the best performing district in the state, which has covered over 176 percent of the given target.

“We had target of 4337 children and we vaccinated over 4540 children. Even after achieving the target, we are continuously vaccinating children and also trying to reach more children,” chief medical and health officer Dr Pravin Jadia said.

He said health department achieved target in Indore district with help of ASHA and Aanganwadi workers who visited every house in their areas to vaccinate children.

He said another phase of campaign will start from first Monday of January and the department will try to cover all those who were left out from vaccination.

“As many as 4,196 children and 1382 pregnant women were identified for immunisation in Indore district but we have found more than the identified due to the door- to-door survey ,which let us connect those who were not in Indore at the time of survey,” he said adding “These people were left out from being immunised during the last drive. As many as 10 vaccines will be administered during the campaign.” Slum areas, forest areas, and remote areas of the district were the major targets.

“Review and monitoring of immunisation programme was done through ‘Pragati’ software to ensure 100 per cent immunisation,” Dr Jadia added.