Indore: 1 in 3 children suffering from hidden hunger in world, says Dr Wael Bahbah in 'Pedicon 2020'

Indore: One in every three children in the world is a victim of hidden hunger, Egypt’s Dr Wael Bahbah said.

Addressing the third day of annual conference of Indian Academy of Pediatrics ‘Pedicon-2020’, on Saturday, Dr Bahbah said while on one hand children of poor families are dying due to malnutrition, children from affluent families die due to diseases caused by absence of quality food. Hidden hunger means deficiency of necessary nutrients in the body even after taking ample food.

He also shared some facts during presentation. “About two billion children in the world are deficient in iron and zinc while seven million children under the age of five worldwide are malnourished in both ways. Similarly, 7 per cent children suffering from hidden hunger are prone to future lifestyle disorders,” he added.

Bengaluru’s Dr Subramanya NK talked about allergies and asthma and said allergies may cause skin-related problems such as rashes while asthma causes breathing problems due to particles present in the air. “It is also important for parents to understand that inhalers and steroids are completely safe for the treatment of the disease and do cause complications,” he added.

He also talked about food intolerance terming it a common problem that occurs after eating any food, which can be self-cured over time.

Doctors presented research papers on introduction of new methods of vaccines and surgery. Organising chairperson Dr Sharad Thora said technical and educational sessions were held on the third day of the conference. “IAP will prepare a blueprint for improving health facilities for children and will hand it to the state as well as to central government to help in preparing policies,” he added.