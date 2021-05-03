Indian army shares Indore journalist’s poetry for motivation

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian army on Monday used a motivational poetry of a poet-turned-journalist to encourage its personnel during the tough times of Covid-19, which is playing havoc in the country.

With #MondayMotivation, #Indian Army, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army), tweeted poetry titled “Ho Timir Kitana Bhi Gahera” penned by Harshwardhan Prakash, a journalist with Press Trust of India, posted in Indore.

The tweet also carries a picture wherein Indian army personnel are seen staging a march under heavy, dark clouds. A poet by passion, Prakash penned the poetry recently to motivate citizens facing the pandemic, which went viral on social media.

Prakash said: “I feel humbled to know that my poetry has been shared by Indian Army through its twitter handle.” He added that his piece praises the indomitable spirit of India.