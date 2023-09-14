India Has No Place For Those Who Consider Foreign Invaders Their Masters: Yogi | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): All those who consider foreign invaders as their masters have no place in India, declared UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Indore on Wednesday.

“People with such mentality do not respect the traditions of Lord Shri Ram, Lord Shri Krishna, Maharana Pratap, Chhatrapati Shivaji and Guru Gobind Singh,” he said while addressing an event to mark 350th anniversary of the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Shivaji Vatika Square.

Attacking the opposition without taking any names, the UP CM said, “Today, under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, India is emerging as a superpower.

However, some people are making malicious attempts to insult nation’s heritage by raising questions about Bharat and Bharatiyata.” Yogi said that 350 years ago, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj established the Hindavi Empire by challenging the most cruel and barbaric Mughal ruler.

“This is the reason why we all proudly remember Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's virtues with the same reverence today as we did in the past," he remarked.

"Our government in UP is building a museum in Agra to honour Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. It will make one feel proud of the bravery of Shivaji Maharaj as well as the history of India,” he added.

