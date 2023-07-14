 India Has Become Diabetes Capital Of The World: Dr Jhulka
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndia Has Become Diabetes Capital Of The World: Dr Jhulka

India Has Become Diabetes Capital Of The World: Dr Jhulka

Certificate distribution programme of National Diabetic Educator Programme.   

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, July 14, 2023, 02:56 AM IST
article-image
Representative Picture

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the increasing cases of diabetes in the country, not only has it become a matter of concern but has also earned India the title of "Diabetes Capital."

To prevent and create awareness about diabetes, the National Diabetes Educator Programme, managed by the Indian College of Physicians and the Indian Diabetic Academy, organised a certificate distribution programme.

Recognising the significance of knowledge in managing diabetes, the programme aims to train individuals as certified diabetes educators under the guidance of a renowned endocrinologist of the city Dr Sandeep Julka.

Read Also
Indore: Health Department To Run Dastak Campaign
article-image

The Indian College of Physicians and the Indian Diabetic Academy have launched the world's largest Diabetes Educator Programme. The programme aims to empower people with extensive knowledge about diabetes, benefiting both the patients and the medical fraternity.

The programme, spanning over a year requires educators to attend classes one day a month, while the rest of their time is devoted to live training sessions with diabetes specialists.

Read Also
Bhopal: Man Falls Prey To Fraudulent Online Job Site, Ends Life With Four Members Of Family
article-image

Over the past 13 years, more than 200 individuals have been trained in diabetes treatment under the guidance of Dr Sandeep Julka. Dr Julka said, "Diabetes has become a pandemic in India, and the country is known as the Diabetes Capital of the world.

Our objective behind conducting the Diabetes Educator Programme is to make India the diabetes care capital. The primary aim of this internationally recognised course is to educate and train people about diabetes, establishing a bridge between patients and doctors for effective diabetes management. “

Read Also
MP: Prez Asks Students To Think Of Those In Society Who Have Been Left Behind In Development Journey
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

From Paneer Makhana To Odisha's Dalma: A Glimpse Of Prez Murmu's Shahi Lunch Menu At Scindia's Jai...

From Paneer Makhana To Odisha's Dalma: A Glimpse Of Prez Murmu's Shahi Lunch Menu At Scindia's Jai...

Tomato Emoji Replaces Blue Tick On Twitter...7 Relatable Tomato Memes To Share With Family & Friends

Tomato Emoji Replaces Blue Tick On Twitter...7 Relatable Tomato Memes To Share With Family & Friends

Indore: Entry Of Departmental Provident To Be Made Through IFMIS Software

Indore: Entry Of Departmental Provident To Be Made Through IFMIS Software

Mukhyamantri Seekho Kamao Yojana: 1,521 Companies To Train 6,900 Youths

Mukhyamantri Seekho Kamao Yojana: 1,521 Companies To Train 6,900 Youths

IIT Indore Develops Process To Produce Green Hydrogen From PET Plastic Waste

IIT Indore Develops Process To Produce Green Hydrogen From PET Plastic Waste