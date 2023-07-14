India Has Become Diabetes Capital Of The World: Dr Jhulka

Representative Picture

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the increasing cases of diabetes in the country, not only has it become a matter of concern but has also earned India the title of "Diabetes Capital."

To prevent and create awareness about diabetes, the National Diabetes Educator Programme, managed by the Indian College of Physicians and the Indian Diabetic Academy, organised a certificate distribution programme.

Recognising the significance of knowledge in managing diabetes, the programme aims to train individuals as certified diabetes educators under the guidance of a renowned endocrinologist of the city Dr Sandeep Julka.

The Indian College of Physicians and the Indian Diabetic Academy have launched the world's largest Diabetes Educator Programme. The programme aims to empower people with extensive knowledge about diabetes, benefiting both the patients and the medical fraternity.

The programme, spanning over a year requires educators to attend classes one day a month, while the rest of their time is devoted to live training sessions with diabetes specialists.

Over the past 13 years, more than 200 individuals have been trained in diabetes treatment under the guidance of Dr Sandeep Julka. Dr Julka said, "Diabetes has become a pandemic in India, and the country is known as the Diabetes Capital of the world.

Our objective behind conducting the Diabetes Educator Programme is to make India the diabetes care capital. The primary aim of this internationally recognised course is to educate and train people about diabetes, establishing a bridge between patients and doctors for effective diabetes management. “