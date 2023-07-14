Bhopal: Man Falls Prey To Fraudulent Online Job Site, Ends Life With Four Members Of Family | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A couple, residents of Shiv Vihar Colony of Ratibad, ended their life by hanging in the early hours of Thursday, the police said.

Before taking the extreme step, they also gave soft-drink laced-with Celphos to their two kids. After making sure that their kids had died, they hanged themselves from the ceiling of their house.

The deceased have been identified as Bhupendra Vishwakarma (38), his wife Ritu Vishwakarma (35) and their kids Rishiraj (9) and Hrituraj (3).

The cops also recovered a four-page suicide note from the crime scene. In the suicide note, Vishwakarma mentioned that he had been working for a company based in Columbia, which sought investments from him in return of handsome benefits.

Owing to the same, he took loan from multiple persons. When his funds were exhausted, he saw future of him and family members in a limbo and decided to take the extreme step.

Vishwakarma had also captured a selfie with his entire family before kicking the bucket.

Company Morphed Vishwakarma’s Obscene Videos

Vishwakarma’s elder brother, Narendra told the police that the company that he had been working for was based in Columbia. It had allegedly hacked his cell phone and laptop and had morphed videos of him and his family members. They blackmailed him by threatening to leak the videos online, due to which he feared ignominy and ended his kin’s lives as well as his own.

Five-Member Team To Probe Case: ACP

TT Nagar ACP Chandrashekhar Pandey told Free Press that a five-member team has been constituted to probe the case, which includes him, along with Additional DCP of Zone-1, TT Nagar SHO and two cyber cell personnel.

Vishwakarma Falls Prey To Fraudulent Company: Suicide Note

The four-page long suicide note reads: We are in a dilemma regarding what to do and what not. A small mistake committed by me cost a lot to my family.

I landed an offer to work online for an e-commerce company in April 2023. I agreed to sign up for the job, apart from my main occupation, to earn an extra buck. Initially, I received handsome returns so I began indulging in it more. I invested heavy amounts in this company, and due to increasing work pressure I could not keep a tab on the amount invested.

As I exhausted all my funds, the company started mounting pressure on me to opt for loan and continue working for them. I opted for loan and invested the amount in the company again. Subsequently, the burden of loan increased on me insidiously and I became penniless. I realised that I had been defrauded. I even approached the Cyber cell, but no complaint was registered as officials were not present there.

I am on the brink of losing my job too. I have no calibre left to feed myself and the family. Here are my last respects to all the elder and younger ones of my family, including my parents and in-laws. As I cannot leave my wife and kids lamenting for me behind, I am taking them along with me too.