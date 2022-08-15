Independence Day is special and precious for Indoreans

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The people of Indore celebrated Independence Day with joy. They hoisted the flag with pride and paid respect to the freedom fighters who fought for independence from British colonial rule. The people in the city hoisted flags at prime locations, including societies and private campuses. Free Press sought people's emotions attached with the day and the flag.

Garima Mondal, a citizen, said, “I attend the flag hoisting programmes every year along with my family. I enjoy being on the field where every citizen gathers to celebrate the proud moment.”

According to the survey, people celebrate Independence Day as a festival and support the idea of the government promoting the day as a mega festival of the nation. Payal Vasmi, another citizen, said, “It is always an honour to hoist the National Flag. I got the honour of hoisting the flag this year in my society .”

People do not restrict themselves only to hoisting flags but also perform cultural dances, sing patriotic songs, and make it a tradition to celebrate the occasion auspiciously.

What they say

“For me and my family, Independence Day has always been a day of celebration. I always make sure that my daughter inculcates the same respect for the nation and celebrates Independence Day with joy and pride. It is our family tradition to attend the flag hoisting programme and watch the parade on DD National every year.”

- Jaya Joshi, citizen

“I prepare sweets at home every year on Independence Day to celebrate the occasion. The day is like a tradition where we repeat our routine, which includes attending programmess, watching parades, and spending the day with family.”

- Gayatri

“My kids await for them as we celebrate Independence Day together. This year when we hoisted the flag at our homes, they were overwhelmed with joy. They participated in different programmes conducted by their schools excitedly.”

- Jayshree Choudhary

Ambulance take out I-Day rally in BRTS

Around 20 ambulances took out a rally in the BRTS corridor on Monday to mark Independence Day. The rally started from the Jinsi intersection and entered the BRTS corridors of the city travelling 30 km. The route included MG Road, Palasia, Vijaynagar, and Aurobindo. The ambulances with the National Flag were a part of the rally taken out by the Ambulance Welfare Association to celebrate the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The crowd cheered the rally. The timings of the i-bus were affected but as soon as the rally ended it returned to normal. The services of the i-bus were affected because of the ambulances which occupied the BRTS route during their rally for the Independence Day campaign. Ambulance operators took out this rally to give a message of peace in the city.