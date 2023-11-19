IND VS Aus World Cup 2023 Final: Bhasma Aarti Lights Up Ujjain's Mahakal Temple In Celebration of India's Triumph

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the cheers for India's big win in the ICC World Cup final against Australia, Bhasma Aarti was performed in Ujjain’s Mahakal temple on Sunday.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Bhasma Aarti performed in Ujjain Mahakal temple for India's victory in the ICC World Cup final match against Australia. pic.twitter.com/lemYlYHmLg — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2023

Bhasma Aarti in Ujjain Mahakal temple for wishing the Indian team's victory in the World Cup final. 🇮🇳pic.twitter.com/niFejEm4Un — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 19, 2023

A day ahead of the high-voltage World Cup Final between India and Australia, special prayers were conducted at Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar temple on Saturday. During the rituals, photographs of Team India’s players were reverently kept near the Shivlinga by the priests of the temple.

The final showdown of the ICC World Cup will be held on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, saw millions of Indians extending their wishes for India's victory in the match.

Bhasma Aarti, which is like a ceremony with fire and ash. The flames danced, It was like a way of saying, "Yay, we did it!"

Indoreans, known for their cricket fanaticism, eagerly await the final match after a 12-year wait. To enhance the viewing experience, multiple live-streaming mega screens equipped with high-decibel sound systems are set to transform various locations across the city into stadium-like atmospheres. Societies, hotels, restaurants, malls, Chappan Dukan, and markets will host these screens, ensuring that cricket enthusiasts can enjoy the live telecast of the match.

The anticipation extends beyond individual spaces, as numerous business and social organizations, gated communities, and clubs, including the prestigious Yeshwant Club, are joining the celebration by organizing live streaming events. Indore is gearing up for a cricket spectacle, bringing the community together for an unforgettable World Cup final experience

As the World Cup final fever grips Indore, residential societies like Shalimar Township, DB City, Silicon City, and Omaxe City are gearing up for an immersive cricket experience.

The traders association at Rajwada, Chappan Dukan, and food streets in Scheme no. 54 have also jumped on the bandwagon, ensuring that customers and visitors can catch the live telecast of the match while enjoying their time in these bustling marketplaces.

Beyond the screen preparations, cricket enthusiasts in the city have taken their fervor to another level by offering special prayers in temples across the city, seeking blessings for India's victory in the final.

