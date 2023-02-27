e-Paper Get App
Ind VS Aus third test: Hurry up, only handful seats left at Indore's Holkar stadium

The third test match between India and Australia to be held at Indore's Holkar stadium starts March 1, 2023.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, February 27, 2023, 04:04 PM IST
article-image
Holkar Stadium |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The third test match between India and Australia to be held at Indore's Holkar stadium seems to go all houseful!

The stadium has a capacity of 30,000 seats. Of this, tickets were on sale for 16000 seats. As per information, 90% of these tickets have been sold. Interestingly, pavilion-- the most expensive ticket of the stadium, got sold out first!

The stadium officials say that now only a few tickets of West Stand Lower costing Rs 420 are left. So if you are a cricket fan and haven't booked your tickets yet, hurry up, it's still not late.

While remaining 14000 tickets/passes have been reserved for political dignitaries, MPCA officials, BCCI officials and other VIP guests.

The third test match of the Boarder Gavaskar Trophy will begin from March 1 at Indore's Holkar Stadium.

Notably, India has won two of the four match test series. Disappointed by Aussie's performance, former Australian team captain Greg Chappel asked the team to not treat India tour as a 'sideshow'.

Indian cricket players during Net Practice at Holkar Stadium on Feb 26

Indian cricket players during Net Practice at Holkar Stadium on Feb 26 | Anand Shivre

Australian cricket arrives for third test in Indore on Feb 26

Australian cricket arrives for third test in Indore on Feb 26 | Anand Shivre

article-image
