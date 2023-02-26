e-Paper Get App
Watch: Team India coach Rahul Dravid savours local food at Indore's Chappan Dukan

Dravid reached Indore on Saturday with the Indian cricket team for the Test match to be held in Indore.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, February 26, 2023, 06:47 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian cricket team coach and former captain Rahul Dravid was seen enjoying local food along with the fellow coaches Vikram Rathore and Paras Mhambrey at Chappan Dukan Indore on Sunday.

Dravid reached Indore on Saturday with the Indian cricket team ahead of the third Test match against Australia to be held in Indore from March 1. A crowd of fans gathered at Chappan to see him and take selfies with him.

Dravid was born in Indore

Dravid, who made many records in the world of cricket, has a very deep connection with the city of Indore. Rahul was born in Indore and spent his childhood here.

Rahul’s brother still lives in Indore and the former cricketer often visits him.

Dravid is very fond of the street food of Indore. Therefore, he visited Chappan.

Australian cricket team also reached Indore

Ahead of the third Test match of Border–Gavaskar Trophy, team Australia led by skipper Steven Smith landed in Indore.

Australia is trailing 0-2 in the four-match series against India. Both teams will play the third and penultimate Test at Indore’s Holkar Stadium. The Aussies got a rousing welcome from fans after arriving in Indore.

