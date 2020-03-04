Important events in Indore on Wednesday 4/Mar/20

Use technological skills to launch startups

A four-day-long convention was dedicated to Kavita Kosh-Gadya Kosh founder Lalit Kumar held at the Institute of Engineering and Technology, DAVV. In the lecture ‘Technology and Literature’ organised by the institute's Sahitya Samiti, Lalit Kumar advised prospective engineers to use their technology skills to launch new startups without worrying about innovation and results. The programme was presided over by in-charge director Vrinda Tokekar. Convener Alok Vajpayee and Sharada Suman, Joint Director of Kavyakosh were also present. institute's literature committee head Dr Sharad Chaudhary welcomed all the guests.Sahitya Samiti head Dr Sharad Chaudhary proposed vote of thanks at the end of the programme.