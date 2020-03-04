Important events in Indore on Wednesday 4/Mar/20

Use technological skills to launch startups
A four-day-long convention was dedicated to Kavita Kosh-Gadya Kosh founder Lalit Kumar held at the Institute of Engineering and Technology, DAVV. In the lecture ‘Technology and Literature’ organised by the institute's Sahitya Samiti, Lalit Kumar advised prospective engineers to use their technology skills to launch new startups without worrying about innovation and results. The programme was presided over by in-charge director Vrinda Tokekar. Convener Alok Vajpayee and Sharada Suman, Joint Director of Kavyakosh were also present. institute's literature committee head Dr Sharad Chaudhary welcomed all the guests.Sahitya Samiti head Dr Sharad Chaudhary proposed vote of thanks at the end of the programme.
ISBA Institute celebrates annual day with euphoria
ISBA Institute celebrated their annual cultural programme ‘Euphoria’ with great enthusiasm and zeal recently. The programme started with lighting the lamp and garlanding the picture of Goddess Saraswati. Students present various cultural programmes and enthralled audience with their performances. A fashion show on retro theme was also organised. Institute chairman Ranjan Mittal and CEO Priyanka Mittal also addressed the gathering. Meritorious students were felicitated during the programme.
Pre-Holi celebration of Beeba Social Group
Beeba Social Group celebrated monthly meeting recently. Group members celebrated Holi by applying gulal to each other and gave message to save water this holi. Dentist Dr Ninu Agrawal gave information about oral hygiene and precaution methods to avoid teeth diseases. Various entertaining activities were also organised on the occasion in which everybody participated enthusiastically.
Oath taking ceremony of Maheshwari Preeti Club held
Oath taking ceremony of Maheshwari Preeti Club concluded recently. Chief guest was social worker Radheshayam Sabu. Newly appointed club president Deepak Sonal Maheshwari and Rahul Pinky Maheshwari administered oath for the new session. Special performance was presented by Kathak dancer Ragini Makkar and her group. Maheshwari Samaj district president Dr Rajesh Mungad, secretary Vijay G Laddha, club counsellor Gopal G Nyati and others graced the occasion. Convenor were Sunil Rekha Nagori, Govind Neelam Kabra, Mukesh Vinita Samadani and Umesh Kavita Lahoti. Publicity secretary Sunil Sandhya Somani proposed vote of thanks.
Siddhchakra Mandal Vidhaan underway
Siddhchakra Mandal Vidhaan is being organised on the occasion of Asthnika Mahaparv from March 2 to 9 at Manak Chowk Temple. Temple trustee Heeralal Sethi, Narendra Ajmera said that programme started with procession in which scores of devotees participated.
Soni Musical Group organises programme
A music programme was organised by Soni Musical Group at Pritamlal Dua Auditorium on Wednesday. Singers presented evergreen songs of renowned Bollywood singers Lata Mangeshkar, Mohammad Rafi, Kishore Kumar and others. Scores of music enthusiasts marked their presence on the occasion.
Umang Mahila Group celebrates Fag Utsav
Umang Mahila Group celebrated Fag Utsav on Wednesday. Members were dressed in traditional attires and as Lord Radha Krishna. Everybody enjoyed phoolo ki Holi. The women also administered oath to make organic manure from the flowers used on this occasion and use it in their garden. Club's Anamika Agrawal said that Pinky Agarwal, Komal Garg, Reena Goyal and Seema Agarwal gave dance performance on folk songs of Holi and devotional songs of Lord Radha Krishna.
