Important events in Indore on Wednesday 12/Feb/20

Star cast of serial ‘Kartik Purnima’ in the city

The actors of serial ‘Kartik Purnima’ Poulami Das and Harsh Nagar were in the city to promote their new daily soap at Hotel Marriott on Wednesday. The story revolves around a dusky girl Purnima, who considers her skin colour to be her mother’s blessing. She is tortured by her stepmother and step-sister, but just like any other fairy tale, her prince charming- Kartik falls in love with Purnima for who she is and he sees her beyond her color. Kartik’s mother is very color-conscious, she hates anything that is black, including people who are not fair in color. The show is a beautiful love story that traces the journey of Kartik and Purnima where Kartik falls in love with her for who she is and not what she looks like. Harsh Nagar, who essays the role Kartik in the show, says, “This character is completely different from the characters I have played before. Which were basically of a teenage boy. On visiting Indore, Harsh says “The city is very beautiful and the people here are very generous. The street food simply reminds of the taste from my hometown in Old Delhi”. Actress Poulami Das, who essays the role of Purnima says, "This is my first show as a lead actress. I consider myself very lucky that I was selected to play Purnima's role. Through the concept of this show, I will able to make people understand that beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder. On visiting Indore, Poulami mentions, “The people of this city visit are very warm and welcoming. Apart from this, I shopped a lot, for myself and my friends. I hope and wish that I could come back to this city again”