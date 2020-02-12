Important events in Indore on Wednesday 12/Feb/20

Actors Akshit Sukhija and Mahima Makwana visit city
The lead actors of daily soap Shubharambh AkshitSukhija and Mahima Makwana were in the city to promote their show at Hotel Marriot on Wednesday. Mahima Makwana, who essays the character of Rani said, “I started my career with Colors and I am happy to be associated with the channel once again. It's been more than 2 months since the show has gone on air and the journey so far has been wonderful. I personally believe that when people unite, a stronger force is created and then accomplishing any goal becomes easy. Raja and Rani are finding their strengths in each other and growing in life. I am very excited to be here and am looking forward to savoring different delicacies of the city especially at Sarafa Bazaar.”Akshit Sukhija playing the character of Raja said, “I feel elated to make my television debut with a show that touches upon the unique concept of partnership. I am excited to explore this city considering it is known to be one of the cleanest city in India.”
Star cast of serial ‘Kartik Purnima’ in the city
The actors of serial ‘Kartik Purnima’ Poulami Das and Harsh Nagar were in the city to promote their new daily soap at Hotel Marriott on Wednesday. The story revolves around a dusky girl Purnima, who considers her skin colour to be her mother’s blessing. She is tortured by her stepmother and step-sister, but just like any other fairy tale, her prince charming- Kartik falls in love with Purnima for who she is and he sees her beyond her color. Kartik’s mother is very color-conscious, she hates anything that is black, including people who are not fair in color. The show is a beautiful love story that traces the journey of Kartik and Purnima where Kartik falls in love with her for who she is and not what she looks like. Harsh Nagar, who essays the role Kartik in the show, says, “This character is completely different from the characters I have played before. Which were basically of a teenage boy. On visiting Indore, Harsh says “The city is very beautiful and the people here are very generous. The street food simply reminds of the taste from my hometown in Old Delhi”. Actress Poulami Das, who essays the role of Purnima says, "This is my first show as a lead actress. I consider myself very lucky that I was selected to play Purnima's role. Through the concept of this show, I will able to make people understand that beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder. On visiting Indore, Poulami mentions, “The people of this city visit are very warm and welcoming. Apart from this, I shopped a lot, for myself and my friends. I hope and wish that I could come back to this city again”
Entrepreneurship Cell of Acropolis Group organises seminar
Entrepreneurship Cell Acropolis Group of Institutions organised a seminar on LitMus – Literary Yours. The objective was to make people understand that communication is not solely about language or the medium. It is about establishing connection with people. Guest speaker on the occasion was Ray Popham who is member of The John Maxwell Team. He is a former member of the US Army. He is also is the visionary behind MoreMentum, the PRO4 Life System, The Achievers Academy, and various Non Profit Organizations. Students and faculty members from engineering, management, and pharmacy; ien member were presence on the occasion.
Pre-valentine celebration of UC Moms Club
UC Moms Club Indore celebrated pre-valentine’s day dressed in red colour attire at a city Hotel. All the members were dressed in red colour attires according to the theme. Various interesting activities were organised for the members in which everybody participated enthusitically. Valentine week special tambola was also conducted. The programme was organised by Neha Somani and Shweta Agrawal.
Third state level Yoga competition concludes
Third state level Yoga competition 2020 concluded recently. The programme was inaugurated by Dr Bharat Rawat, Dr BK Bindre by lighting the lamp. After incorporating Yoga into the National Games, more than 300 students from different schools of the state participated in the third state level yoga competition and demonstrated yoga skills by performing various yoga poses. The winning teams of senior and junior categories were also selected through the competition. In which 16 students were selected in the boys and girls category. MP Shankar Lalwani was also present on the occasion. The competition was conducted by Mukesh Porwal. Winners of the competition were felicitated at the end of the programme.
National Seminar at College of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry
Three technical sessions on the second day of the National Seminar on the subject of 'Increasing Farmers Income by Proper Management of Animal Genetic Resources', in which research papers were read by 25 scientists and 20 scientists posted the results of their research at College of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry. Seminar convener Dr SS Tomar gave the information about the seminar .Apart from this, brainstorming sessions were also held between cattle ranchers and scientists in which 25 progressive cattle ranchers from around the world participated. Dr Rebecca Sinha, Dr Akshata, Dr Sulochana Sen, Dr Vinod Potdar received the first prize in the presentation of Best Research Paper. Dr Satish K Illa was felicitated as best younf scientist award informed media in-charge Dr Ravindra Kumar Jain.
Madhusudan Holkar felicitated
The letter writer forum, the association of letter writers who wrote letters in the name of the newspaper editor of the newspaper, 94-year-old Madhusudan Holkar, its senior member and letter writer was felicitated. Burhanudin Shakarwala and Sushil Kalmeri of the organisation told that on this occasion, Devendra Holkar gave information about the long-term writing of ideological, creative, informative letters in various newspapers. On this occasion, Dr Rajesh Patel and Chandrashekhar Kotiya were also present. The programme was conducted by Sushil Kalmeri and vote of thanks was proposed by Burhanuddin Shakruwala.
Wildlife photography exhibition of Rajesh Bedi
Three-day-long wild life photography exhibition of photographer Padma Shri Rajesh Bedi is being organised at Pritamlal Dua Kala Vithika. Exhibition is organised by The Nature Volunteers. Bedi has been felicitated with V Shantaram Life Time Achievement Award in the year 2016. Vivid pictures of different species and animals have been exhibited in the exhibition.
