Important events in Indore on Tuesday 3/Mar/20

Awareness seminar on aplastic anemia held

One day free aplastic anemia awareness seminar was organised by AYUSH Medical Welfare Foundation on Tuesday. The programme started with lighting the lamp by chief guest collector Lokesh Jatav. The programme was conducted by Komal Dwivedi and Anupam Shrivastav. Saroj Dwivedi welcomed all the guests. Dr AK Dwivedi, Dr Sangeeta Paneri and Dr Rishab Jain made aware about the anemia at the seminar. Dr Dwivedi gave information about prevention and treatment of anemia. It was also announced to form a society in the seminar named Schoplastic Anemia Awareness Society, which will aim to help those who are unable to get treatment for the disease. In addition, a folder with awareness of prevention and diagnosis due to aplastic anemia was also released. The seminar was organised with joint support of The Soybean Processors Association of India, medical and health magazine Sehat aur Surat, Advanced Homeopathic Medical Research and Welfare Society. Dr Dwivedi said that people generally do not take anemia seriously considering it a minor illness. Awareness seminars are also not organised for this. It is a disease that gives rise to many other diseases.