Important events in Indore on Tuesday 3/Mar/20

Awareness seminar on aplastic anemia held
One day free aplastic anemia awareness seminar was organised by AYUSH Medical Welfare Foundation on Tuesday. The programme started with lighting the lamp by chief guest collector Lokesh Jatav. The programme was conducted by Komal Dwivedi and Anupam Shrivastav. Saroj Dwivedi welcomed all the guests. Dr AK Dwivedi, Dr Sangeeta Paneri and Dr Rishab Jain made aware about the anemia at the seminar. Dr Dwivedi gave information about prevention and treatment of anemia. It was also announced to form a society in the seminar named Schoplastic Anemia Awareness Society, which will aim to help those who are unable to get treatment for the disease. In addition, a folder with awareness of prevention and diagnosis due to aplastic anemia was also released. The seminar was organised with joint support of The Soybean Processors Association of India, medical and health magazine Sehat aur Surat, Advanced Homeopathic Medical Research and Welfare Society. Dr Dwivedi said that people generally do not take anemia seriously considering it a minor illness. Awareness seminars are also not organised for this. It is a disease that gives rise to many other diseases.
Memory power seminar held
Memory master training seminar was conducted by the World Memory Sports Council, Squadron leader Jayasimha. Information related to the memory championship organised by the World Memory Sport Council was also given to the master trainers. In this, various trainers also shared their experiences related to training, in which the memory power expert of city Dinesh Mehar organised various activities for the participants.v
48 hour Film Making Competition at EMRC
48 hour Film Making Competition was organised at Educational Multimedia Research Center (EMRC), DAVV which concluded on Tuesday. Students were divided into eight different group. Participants made short film on topic ‘Padosi’ in 48 hours. To make this film, 3 genres were set as a humor, thriller and musical drama. It was necessary to use one musical instrument in the film. Total 24 groups participated and made short movies. Screening of these movies was organised in the presence of University vice-chancellor Dr Renu Jain, judges and teachers of EMRC. Winners of top three movies were felciatated by Dr Jain on the occasion. Judges of the competition were colonel KJ Chug, Somay Roy, Archana Somsekhar, Kamlesh Chouhan, Dr Lalit Ingle and Dr Narayan Patidar. The competition was organised by students of EMRC. On this occasion, Dr Renu Jain, institute director Dr Akhilesh Singh, professor Chandan Gupta and scores of students were present.
JSSG organises holds workshop
A workshop was organised by Jain Shwetamber Social Group Federation Madhya Pradesh Region in which all the officials of groups participated. The programme started with lighting the lamp by guest speaker from Rajkot Dr Raju Kothari, Fedration president Piyush Jain, founding president Virednra Kumar Jain, former president Prakash Bhatvera, regional chairman Abhay Bafna and vice-president Narendra Bhandari. More than 300 people were present on the occasion. The programme was conducted by general secretary Narendra Sancheti and secretary Satish Sanghvi.
City artist’s 13th solo show in Delhi
Painting exhibition of city artist Ruchi Agrawal will be organised under Anadya series at All India Fine Arts and Craft Society, Delhi from March 6 to 12. This is Ruchi’s 13th solo show in which about 40 painting on Lord Krishna will be exhibited.
Mega Bonanza Group holds theme party
Mega Bonanza Group organised a party on theme ‘Hospital’ at a city hotel recently. All the members were dressed as doctors and nurses. Club president Supriya Madan said that information about breast cancer, depression, ulcer, HIV AIDS etc was given to the members. Various entertaining activities were organised on the occasion in which everybody participated with great exuberance.
100 needy women felicitated
Taking the concept of women empowerment by skill development, Eva Welfare Organization and JMD Education Society organised a felicitation ceremony on Tuesday. About 100 needy women who have stood on their own after training from various workshops of self-employment at Eva Welfare and JMD Institute were felicitated. . Chief guest Women and Child Development JD Dr Sandhya Vyas told about the government facilities and airport director Aryama Sanyal discussed the importance of time and equal rights with women and boosted the morale of women present. Special guests were IR Kumar Malwa Chamber, Shubangi Sanjay Agrawal and Sonali Kushwah. Programme concluded with vote of thanks proposed by Pintu Kushwah. Organisation president Bharti Mandole said that such events are organised every year by Eva whose basic objective is to increase the morale of women and needy children
Cultural programme of Sindhi Community held
A cultural programme was organised under the joint aegis of Madhya Pradesh Sindhi Sahitya Academy, Sindhi Surmiyu and Sindhu Parishad at Pritamlal Dua Auditorium recently. Poem recitation, storytelling, singing and others competitions were organised. A felicitation programme was also organised in which people were felicitated for their remarkable work. Scores of Sindhi community people marked their presence on the occasion.